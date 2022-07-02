Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

