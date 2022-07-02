Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,868 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,161.85 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,227.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,373.33.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

