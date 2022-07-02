Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

