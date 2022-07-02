Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 1,150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFSPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

IFSPF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 3,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

