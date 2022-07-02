Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $$16.60 during midday trading on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

