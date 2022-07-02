InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.18

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.