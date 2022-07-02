Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

