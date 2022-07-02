Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 5.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 2,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

