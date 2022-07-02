Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 217,458 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.