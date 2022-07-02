Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,081,652 shares of company stock valued at $19,243,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

