Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 36,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

