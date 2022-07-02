Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 230,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

