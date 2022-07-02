Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.99

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and traded as high as $21.90. Investar shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 36,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Investar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.