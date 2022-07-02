IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of IOBT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
IO Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
