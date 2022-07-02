IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 266,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 421,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

About IQ-AI (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

