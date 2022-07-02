iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $112.25 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

