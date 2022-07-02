IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

