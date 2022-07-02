iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,623,000 after acquiring an additional 533,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,825 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 441.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 391,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 319,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,651.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 377,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 357,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the period.

