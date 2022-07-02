iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

IEF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

