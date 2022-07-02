iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

USIG opened at $51.35 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000.

