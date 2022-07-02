iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,712,000.

