iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.54 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 126,634 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter.

