iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.