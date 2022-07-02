iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

IUSB stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.