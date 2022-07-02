iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

