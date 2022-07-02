iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of FALN opened at $24.74 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

