iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter.

