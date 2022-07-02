iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

