iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $22.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.
