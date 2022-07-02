iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of IBTK opened at $21.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

