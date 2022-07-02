iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 51.0% in June

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IMCV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 14,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,933. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

