iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 51.0% in June

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
IMCV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 14,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,933. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
