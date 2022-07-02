iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 31.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $210.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.