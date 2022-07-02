iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $260.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

