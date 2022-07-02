iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

