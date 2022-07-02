iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,948 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.02 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

