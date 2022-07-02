iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.