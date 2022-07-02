iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

