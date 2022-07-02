Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

