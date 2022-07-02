Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

