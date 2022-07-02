Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
