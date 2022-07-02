JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JBHIF opened at 33.07 on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a twelve month low of 33.07 and a twelve month high of 33.07.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JB Hi-Fi (JBHIF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.