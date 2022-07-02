JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JBHIF opened at 33.07 on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a twelve month low of 33.07 and a twelve month high of 33.07.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, TV shows, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising washers and dryers, fridges and freezers, vacuuming and cleaning, microwaves and dishwashers, coffee machines, small kitchen appliances, and heating and cooling products.

