Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

