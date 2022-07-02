JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

JELD stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 695,815 shares of company stock worth $12,694,083. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

