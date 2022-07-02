JOE Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. JOE has a market capitalization of $65.87 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00161493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00633589 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016180 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 284,539,126 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

