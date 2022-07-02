John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,871. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.