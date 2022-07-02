John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.