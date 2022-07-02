Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 257,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 478,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Get Jourdan Resources alerts:

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.