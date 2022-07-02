Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 257,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 478,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.