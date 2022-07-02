JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 160

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 268.76%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

