JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coles Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coles Group (CLEGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.