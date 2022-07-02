JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coles Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

