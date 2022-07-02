JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$130.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.