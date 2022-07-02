Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 121.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 281,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

